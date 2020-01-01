Nasri advices Boubacar Kamara to remain at Marseille

The former Arsenal attacker believes the young defender still has unfinished business at the Stade Velodrome

Samir Nasri has offered advice to Boubacar Kamara, urging him to remain at .

The 20-year old centre-back is one of the hot prospects in Europe with interest drawn from the likes of and who are in need of a rebuild in defense.

Kamara - who is of Malian descent and still eligible to play for the West African country, broke into the Marseille first team at the 16 and has gone on to make 79 competitive appearances, scoring thrice and providing another three assists.

Nasri himself was on the books of Marseille for four years before joining in 2008.

"I would advise him [Kamara] to stay," Nasri said in an Instagram Live interview.

"He's a good player. He will be even better but he needs to gain experience.

"The will give experience, then you can leave. If he wants to leave now, he needs [to take] an important step, but now is not the time.”

Marseille are poised to return to the Champions League after a six-year absence as they currently occupy second spot in the standings, six points ahead of and eight behind leaders PSG.