Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to miss Salzburg trip

The Senegalese centre-back is set to serve a one-game suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards

have confirmed that Kalidou Koulibaly will miss the second leg of their Uefa round of 16 fixture against .

The 27-year-old picked up a yellow card in the 24th minute of last Thursday's fixture in Naples which extended his number of bookings to three in the European competition this season.

Prior to last week's booking, Koulibaly had been shown two yellow cards in the before the Partenopei were eliminated in the group stage.

With a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, Carlo Ancelotti's side face a defensive challenge with Koulibaly's partner Nikola Maksimovic also set to serve a one-game suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

“It is disappointing not to be there but we have top-level defenders who are able to perform well and ensure we don’t miss those who will not be involved," Koulibaly told club website.

Meanwhile, duo Adam Ounas and Faouzi Ghoulam, 's Amadou Diawara are in contention to feature for the outfit in the Red Bull Arena on Thursday.