Napoli dealt massive Koulibaly blow for Barcelona clash

Gennaro Gattuso’s men will be without the defender when they travel to Camp Nou for their make or break Champions League tie

Kalidou Koulibaly will not be available for next Wednesday’s encounter against .

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the international will not be rushed to action against La Blaugrana in the make or break fixture despite resuming training.

Koulibaly sustained a hamstring injury during a 2-1 home defeat to on December 14, which has kept him on the sidelines for the last two months.

He returned to action on February 9 as Gennaro Gattuso’s team bowed 3-2 away at Lecce, although he was an unused substitute during a victory over three days later.

The 28-year-old will have to wait until the home game against on March 14 to make his comeback.

Dries Mertens' goal was cancelled out by Antoine Griezmann in the first leg which ended 1-1 at the Stadio San Paolo.

Anything short of victory or a high-scoring draw at Camp Nou will see bow out of Europe.