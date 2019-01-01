Nana Ampomah nets brace as Fortuna Dusseldorf hit 15 past VfL Benrath
Nana Ampomah continued with his brilliant start for Fortuna Dusseldorf as he scored twice in Tuesday’s 15-1 obliteration of VfL Benrath.
The winger, who recently joined the Flingeraner on a three-year deal, began life in Germany with two goals in Dusseldorf’s 3-2 defeat of Eibar on Saturday.
Against the sixth tier German side, however, he proved his efficiency in front of goal with two first-half strikes
Rouwen Hennings had given Friedhelm Funkel’s side a ninth-minute lead before Bernard Tekpetey doubled the lead with the former Waasland-Beveren man getting the third.
He completed his brace in the 24th minute but it was Aymen Barkok who stole the show with his four goals.
With this performance, the 23-year-old Ampomah will surely be sending cool shivers down the spines of rivals ahead of the Bundesliga kickoff.
Ampomah will hope to continue with his fine form when Dusseldorf take on Werder Bremen in their opening game of the season on August 17.