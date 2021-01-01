Nagelsmann will replace Flick at Bayern Munich, he wants to take the next step - Matthaus

The Germany and Bayern legend has tipped the 33-year-old to succeed the Champions League-winning coach in Bavaria this summer

Lothar Matthaus is convinced RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann will replace Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich.

Flick announced on Saturday that he intends to leave Bayern at the end of the season, with the 56-year-old expected to take over as Germany coach after Euro 2020.

Nagelsmann is rumoured to be the Bavarian side's favoured candidate to take over in Bavaria this summer, but the 33-year-old said this week that there have been no talks between him and the Bundesliga champions.

What has been said?

Nonetheless, Bayern and Germany legend Matthaus believes Nagelsmann wants to coach Bayern and believes Red Bulls Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch will then turn up at Leipzig.

"My opinion is: Flick to the DFB, Nagelsmann to Bayern and Jesse Marsch to Leipzig," Matthaus said on Sky.

He added: "Of course, Bayern didn't speak to Julian Nagelsmann directly, but started the conversation with Julian Nagelsmann's side and I'm still standing by that today. I am convinced that Julian Nagelsmann will succeed Hansi Flick. He wants to take the next step."

Who will replace Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig?

American manager Marsch spent a year at Leipzig working as Ralf Rangnick's assistant before taking over as head coach at Salzburg in 2019.

Marsch guided Salzburg to the Austrian league and cup double in 2019-20. They are on course to defend their Bundesliga title this season and have sealed their place in the Austrian Cup final, too.

"He would be a good guy for the Bundesliga," Matthaus said of Marsch.

"Nagelsmann would be satisfied. Marsch would be satisfied. I can imagine that going in this direction, but there are contracts that have to be respected."

Is Flick guaranteed to take Germany job?

Flick was immediately touted as the top contender to become Germany coach when Joachim Low announced he will quit his post after the tournament this summer.

Flick spent eight years as Low's assistant and Matthaus believes the German football association (DFB) will be eager to lock him down.

"Now the talks will get serious. He will succeed Joachim Low," he said. "Everyone knows him at the DFB. Everyone likes him at the DFB."

