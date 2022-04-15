Nagelsmann reveals '450 death threats' on Instagram after Bayern Munich's Champions League exit

Julian Nagelsmann says he has had around 450 death threats in the wake of Bayern Munich's Champions League elimination.

Bayern were knocked out at the quarter-final stage this week after losing to Villarreal.

The coach revealed that he has received abuse on Instagram since their loss and added that his mother is also being targeted.

What has Nagelsmann said?

"I can handle criticism well. The situation is different with the 450 death threats on Instagram," the 34-year-old told reporters.

“I actually get that after every game, whether we win or lose. I don't actually read them. I always delete a lot. Usually I only see the first line there.

"It's clear that a lot of people want to kill me, but now they're also shooting at my own mother, who has nothing to do with football and the elimination. That's a bit wild thenm but if I look at all of this, then I won't be able to finish.

"How do I deal with it? I don't give a sh*t. People should write what they want, but think a little more about it. I can not understand."

What next for Bayern?

The Bavarian side's only chance of silverware this season remains the Bundesliga. They are closing in on securing the league title this term as they sit nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund with five games to go.

They take on Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

"I want us to be champions and ideally in the next two games," Nagelsmann added.

"Then I will plan a lot and want to do better next year. If someone likes me, then they should like me because I'm Julian Nagelsmann and not because I'm the coach at Bayern, and if they don't like me, that's okay too. I have nothing to prove to anyone but myself.”

