Nacho extends Real Madrid contract to 2023 amid uncertainty surrounding Varane's future
Last Updated
Getty
Real Madrid have extended Nacho's contract through to the summer of 2023 as questions continue to be asked of Raphael Varane's future at Santiago Bernabeu.
A 31-year-old centre-half has agreed to prolong his association with the Blancos, with a home-grown talent remaining a one-club man.
That is good news for Real as they are left sweating on the options that Carlo Ancelotti will have to pick from at the heart of his back four in 2021-22.
Editors' Picks
- It's coming home! England fans & players celebrate reaching first final since 1966
- From the horror of Eriksen's collapse to a Wembley semi-final: Denmark's incredible Euro 2020 journey
- Ignore the Kane penalty controversy: Southgate's England deserve their shot at Euro 2020 glory
- Guendouzi done and Saliba on the way: Marseille making statement signings as Ligue 1 crumbles around them
What has been said?
A statement from the Blancos on their official website reads: "Real Madrid C. F. and Nacho Fernandez have reached an agreement to extend the player's contract in a deal that ties him to the club for the next two seasons and until 30 June 2023."
More to follow...