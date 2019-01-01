Naby Keita scores fastest Liverpool goal in the Premier League

The Guinea international found the back of the net with less than a minute into the game at Anfield on Friday

Naby Keita’s goal against on Friday is the fastest strike in Premier League history.

The Reds eventually won the match 5-0 and went back on top of the table, even though can overtake them again if they beat on the weekend.

The Guinea midfielder was handed his 21st start this season in all competitions by manager Jurgen Klopp and delivered an impressive performance.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring with 15 seconds into the encounter after he was set up by Mohamed Salah.

15 - After just 15 seconds, Naby Keita's goal for Liverpool is the quickest they have ever scored in a Premier League match. Lightning. #LIVHUD pic.twitter.com/ADQcCylQMu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2019

The midfielder has now scored three goals in 32 appearances since his big-money move to the Anfield outfit from German side last summer.

Keita will hope to continue his impressive form when Liverpool take on in their first leg semi-final game on May 1.

The midfielder will be expected to lead Guinea in the 2019 in scheduled for June and July.

Guinea are in Group B along with three-time African champions as well as Burundi and Madagascar.