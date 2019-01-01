Liverpool's Naby Keita ruled out of Africa Cup of Nations

The midfielder was taken off in Liverpool’s 3-0 loss to Barcelona and will be sidelined for two months

coach Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Naby Keita has a high-grade adductor injury and will be out for two months and as such, would miss the 2019 .

Keita was taken off in the first half of Liverpool's 3-0 loss to in the first leg of their Uefa Championship League semi-final clash at Camp Nou.

The midfielder sustained a knock after being hauled down by Ivan Rakitic. However, he continued to play before he eventually had to be taken off.

"It was really unlucky. Bad news. High-grade adductor injury. The tendon is ruptured. Will keep him out for at least 2 months,” Klopp told the press.

“Bad news for us and for Guinea with the Africa Cup of Nations coming up. Not nice.”

