'My renewal is no longer an issue' - Neymar confirms he is set to sign new PSG deal

The team president was bullish on his side's future after they eliminated Bayern Munich from the Champions League

PSG star Neymar has confirmed he is set to renew his contract with the club after helping them eliminate Bayern Munich from the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern won the quarter-final second leg 1-0, but PSG reached the semi-final on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result.

After the game, Neymar, whose current deal expires in 2022, said his renewal was "no longer an issue" due to his comfort level at PSG

What was said?

Speaking to ESPN Brazil after the game, Neymar said: "This (renewal with PSG) is no longer an issue. Obviously I feel very comfortable and at home here at PSG. I feel happier than I was before."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi added his belief that neither Neymar nor Kylian Mbappe have any reason to leave the club.

“We have invested a lot in the club to win the Champions League and all the trophies available," Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

"Neymar and Kylian have no excuse to leave. We really have everything to win all the tournaments.

"We have a great team today. We have respect for the others but we are there with them. We are working.

"And it is not over. We need to continue, to remain calm because the Champions League is not finished. We need to work more each day.

"The belief is there. The secret is work. The details make the difference too.”

Will Mbappe stay at PSG?

Both players will see their current deals expire in 2022, with Neymar appearing to be closer than Mbappe to signing a new contract.

Mbappe has been more strongly linked with a move away recently, with a transfer to Real Madrid still a possibility.

Sources close to Mbappe have told Goal that the striker retains a boyhood ambition of playing for the Blancos.

Though there is optimism at Santiago Bernabeu that a deal can be done, there are still plenty of obstacles to overcome before Mbappe can join Real.

