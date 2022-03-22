'It's my mum's dream!' - New England call-up Mitchell prepares for international debut

Crystal Palace full-back Tyrick Mitchell says a dream has come true for his mum after he received his first England call up.

England announced on Monday that the 22-year-old was among the four players drafted in to the squad after several were ruled out through injury ahead of the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Mitchell did not represent England at any age level on his way to the senior game and was surprised to be called into the team so soon.

What has been said?

“It’s a dream come true. I never, ever thought it would happen so quickly, so I’m literally over the moon," he told Palace TV. "I found out [Saturday]. I got the text. I couldn’t believe it, I was just lost for words.”

Asked if he had shared the news with his mum, Mitchell said: "I didn't even tell her. I was waiting for it to get announced. That's one of her dreams, to see me play at Wembley.

"Wembley is so close to home so to be called up for England and be around it and be in Wembley Stadium is literally a dream come true itself."

How has Mitchell performed this season?

The left-back made his senior debut in April 2020 and has made 33 appearances in all competitions for the club this season.

He has started all 29 of Palace's Premier League matches so far, failing to finish the full 90 minutes on just one occasion.

"I think my team-mates, the manager, everything about Palace has pushed me to understand that last year I did well, but this year I know what I’m capable of and I’m just trying to show it," he said.

“This season has been amazing. There are hopefully many more successes until the end of the season; it’s been amazing.”

