'My heart is not an obstacle' – Eriksen targets 2022 World Cup spot with Denmark

Christian Eriksen has made it clear that it is his intention to return to playing football and wants to represent Denmark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Eriksen has been sidelined since suffering a cardiac arrest during a match at Euro 2020 and subsequently having to be fitted with a defibrillator.

Now a free agent, the midfielder says he is back to full fitness and wants to prove to his national team boss that he still has what it takes to line up for his country.

Eriksen's plans

"My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play," Eriksen said in an interview with Danish TV. "That's been my mindset all along. It's a goal, a dream.

"Whether I'll be picked is another thing, but it's my dream to come back. I'm sure I can come back because I don't feel any different. Physically, I'm back in top shape. That's been my goal and it's still some time away. Until then, I'm just going to play football and prove that I'm back at the same level.

"[The national team is] very important. I want to play on the national team in the World Cup. My dream is to rejoin the national team, play at Parken again and prove that it was a one-timer and that it won't happen again.

"I want to prove I've moved on and that I can play on the national team again. Again, it's up to the manager to assess my level, but my heart is not an obstacle."

Eriksen offers thanks

Eriksen went on to thank all of those that supported him, both during his incident and in the months since.

"It was amazing that so many people felt the need to write or send flowers," he said. "It had an impact on so many people and they felt a need to let me and my family know. That makes me very happy.

"At the hospital, they kept saying I'd received more and more flowers. It was weird, I didn't expect people to send flowers because I'd died for five minutes. It was quite extraordinary, but it was very nice of everyone and it's been a big help to me to receive all those best wishes.

"And people still write to me. I've thanked people I've met in person. I've thanked the doctors, my team-mates and their families in person. But all the fans who've sent thousands of letters and emails and flowers – or who've come up to me on the street in both Italy and Denmark – I thank them all for the support I got from all over the world that helped me through this."

