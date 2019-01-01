My gut says Kane would be ready for Champions League final, says Pochettino

The Spurs striker could be ready in time for a potential showpiece should his side edge past Ajax

Mauricio Pochettino says his gut tells him that Harry Kane will be available if are able to top and advance to the final.

Kane injured his ankle in the first leg of Spurs' quarter-final triumph over Manchester City, and is widely expected to miss the rest of the domestic season.

But Pochettino is hopeful Kane could be available if Spurs book a date with or on June 1, while also adding a bit of hope for heading into a June 6 Nations League semi-final against the .

“If you ask me today, my gut is maybe he can be available,” Pochettino said. “Because I know Harry Kane, the determination to work and to be focused and recover as soon as possible.

“But I am not a doctor. This is only my gut. I think he’s doing well, but today I cannot guess.

"He could be available before or after. That is going to depend on his rehab.

"Now he is in a very good period that is going forward quickly. But always the last moment is the most difficult situation – to take the decision to play or not.”

Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela are also dealing with hamstring issues, while Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks will also miss Saturday's meeting with West Ham in the Premier League.

Spurs are still battling for a top-four spot and the Champions League place that comes with it, and Pochettino says he has sympathy for those players that are set to miss out due to injury.

“Not to be involved in the games, to live this experience, always it’s tough for the players – to watch from your home,” Pochettino said.

“It’s not the same as being there. Of course it’s difficult but they are so happy because it’s possible for them to play the semi-final or the final. It’s a massive motivation now to work hard and be focused on recovering as soon as possible.”

Article continues below

He added: “You need all the players to have the confidence to have the possibility to compete. That experience from the past is so important for today when you have key players injured.

"You can arrive in a decisive moment with players who have not had the possibility of playing in important games before, and then how can you expect them to put on a high-level performance?

"We’ve got 25 players in the squad and every player has the possibility to be selected in every game and that’s a key thing.”