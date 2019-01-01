'My dream comes true now' - Madrid recruit Jovic bids farewell to Eintracht Frankfurt

The forward said his goodbyes to the German side in an Instagram post on Wednesday after joining Real Madrid

Luka Jovic said his dream has come true after leaving for LaLiga giants .

Jovic swapped side Eintracht for Madrid on a five-year contract, with the transfer fee reportedly worth around €70 million €70 million (£62m/$79m).

The 21-year-old striker took Europe by storm in 2018-19, scoring 17 Bundesliga goals and another 10 in Eintracht's memorable run to the semi-finals.

Jovic, who arrived from on a two-year loan deal in 2017 before Eintracht triggered the purchase option in April, bid farewell to the German team on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Jovic wrote: "Dear Eintracht fans, as you have already read, I will move to Real Madrid. Of course, I would like to take this opportunity to contact you here again with a few words.

"I really enjoyed the last two years at Eintracht Frankfurt. I met a lot of great people and played in a fantastic club, which was also made by the fans to something very special.

"We can be proud of our achievements. I will never forget this Europa League season with you! The highlight was of course the DFB Cup win 2017-2018 in Berlin! That's why it's not easy for me to leave Frankfurt.

"However, Real Madrid opens a huge door for me to become an even bigger footballer. Every child has this dream of playing at such a club. My dream comes true now.

"I would like to thank the whole club and the great fans. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to develop my personality! Thank you for your support! You will always have a place in my heart! Your Luka."

Jovic is not expected to be the final signing of the summer for Madrid, who are also being heavily linked with a move for star Eden Hazard.

The Belgian has made it clear that he is not returning to the London outfit.

And Goal understands that the Spanish side have made a final push to land him this summer, having sent representatives to London earlier in the week to strike a deal with the Premier League club.