'My appetite for football is huge' - Sevilla star Corchia hungry for new challenge

The 28-year-old France defender has been told he can leave by the Liga side and is excited about what lies ahead after a year at Benfica

star Sebastien Corchia has admitted that he does not know where his future lies next season.

The 28-year-old, who has previously been the subject of interest from the likes of and , spent last term on loan at only for his campaign to be blighted by injury.

The Portuguese giants opted not to take up the purchase option on his deal, leaving Corchia heading back to and seeking a new challenge.

“I am in a situation now where Sevilla has told me that I can look for a new club, and my agent will take a look at the opportunities,” he told Goal.

“Otherwise my contract with Sevilla runs for two more years. I have heard rumours about interest from clubs from , Spain, , and other countries, but to be honest I have not paid a lot of attention to that - just kept my focus on working hard every day in Benfica. So right now, I don’t know where I will play next season.

“My appetite for football is huge. At 28, I have just entered the best age for a footballer, and right now I am so excited about the future.

"For sure it will be a summer of interesting opportunities to look at - and some big decisions for me to make. My agent and I want to find the perfect club, where I can play week in, week out and perform at my very best.”

A player with a reputation for featuring in a high number of games per season – he missed only three minutes of ’s campaign in 2016-17 - he was left frustrated by being sidelined in .

“We won the title, and I can be proud of some very good performances especially in the , but in general it was obviously not a very lucky season for me,” he said.

“Two frustrating injuries were not good for my rhythm. The first one was a minor knee injury just three days after arriving in Benfica - what a terribly unlucky start that was, it’s crazy.

"And again at the end of the season, in the Europa League quarter-final against Frankfurt, I was unlucky again with an injury, that kept me out for the rest of the season.

Obrigado Benfiquistas pelas vossas mensagens. Sempre estiveram ao meu lado, sempre apoiaram e jamais vos vou esquecer. Levo este Escudo de Campeão que vocês ajudaram a conquistar. Foi um orgulho vestir este Manto Sagrado. Viva o BENFICA!!👍🏼🦅❤️#slb #slbenfica #benfica @SLBenfica pic.twitter.com/wM92sUpuTb — Sébastien Corchia (@SebCorchiaOff) June 1, 2019

“After the first injury, I was 100 per cent back, but I did not play enough games in a row to build up the maximum power. You need that consistency.

"I could play a difficult Europa League away game on a Thursday and make a great performance, but then I would not play the next games in the Portuguese league. That was too much stop and go for me.

"At one point I asked the club to be allowed to go to the second team to get a couple of matches, simply to feel the consistent match rhythm again.

“It is natural for me to leave Benfica after my loan, because I did not play enough games, and that was not perfect for the club or for me. I still believe, that it could have been very different and a start of a great relationship between Benfica and me, because the club’s style of play is perfect for my style of play.”

Back in Spain, there has been an overhaul at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, with former boss Julen Lopetegui moving into the dugout following Monchi's return as sporting director.

Article continues below

“In Sevilla things have changed a lot since I arrived two years ago,” he said. “It is a completely new situation. Coaches have changed, sports directors have changed. People come to a club with new ideas about what kind of players you want to use, and what style of football, you want to play. That’s football.”

Capped once for France, when he featured against in 2016, he is eager to win his spot back for the national side.

“I have so many ambitions for the future heading into my best football years,” he said. “Of course Les Bleus are always in my heart, but I only concentrate on hard work every day at training and in the matches.”