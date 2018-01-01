'My aim is to play regularly' – Burkina Faso starlet Lassina Traore relishing Ajax challenge

The 17-year-old attacker is set to complete his move to the Eredivisie side when he clocks 18 next month

Lassina Traore has expressed his excitement ahead of starting his professional career at Ajax.

The Burkina Faso international signed a five-year deal with Erik ten Hag's men that will see remain at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2023.

The forward will hope to follow in the steps of compatriot and former Ajax player Bertrand Traore after finalising the deal on January 3, 2019 - the same day he turns 18.

Due to his ineligibility to secure work permit in the Netherlands, Traore spent the last two years at Ajax Cape Town in an effort to aid his development.

During his spell with the South African top-flight outfit, the 17-year-old was the joint top scorer in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge with nine goals for the Urban Warriors' reserve team.

Ahead of the new challenge, the youngster revealed his mission in a squad that boasts of attacking talents such as Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic, Kasper Dolberg and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to my new journey,” Traore told KickOff.

"What counts in my favour is that I have been here before and I know the culture of the club.

Article continues below

"My aim is to play regularly but in order for me to do that I have to show them that I can add value to the team, you know. Hence I’m prepared to work hard and be committed to the club.

"I would like to thank Mr Ari Efstathiou [Ajax Cape Town CEO] and everyone at the club for the love they have shown me during my time here.

“It was a very enjoyable experience and they made my stay in Cape Town very warm, especially Louis de Faria and his wife where I was staying during my time here. Thanks to all of you that played a role in my career.”