Musa: Super Eagles will not take Lesotho for granted

The forward is hoping Nigeria can maintain their recent impressive form when they take on the Crocodiles

Ahmed Musa has stated will not underrate Lesotho when they meet in an qualifying game on Sunday.

The three-time African champions currently top Group L with three points from one game following their 2-1 victory against Benin on Wednesday.

Gernot Rohr’s men are 103 places above the Crocodiles on the World Fifa Rankings, with the Super Eagles occupying 35th spot while Thabo Senong’s men are placed 138th.

Notwithstanding the huge difference on the rankings, the Super Eagles captain has vowed his side will not take the Crocodiles for granted and he hopes they clinch their second consecutive win.

“Our target is to make it to and it is a good thing that we started well with a win against Benin,” Musa told the media.

“Lesotho are not one of the biggest names in world football, but we won’t take them for granted. They will enjoy the support of their home fans and will be inspired to beat us.

“We have what it takes to beat them and will go all out to maintain top position in the group.”

This will be the third time Nigeria will be meeting Lesotho, with their last two encounters ending with Super Eagles victories.