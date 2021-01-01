'We are not playing our style of play' - Mumbai city's Sergio Lobera disappointed after a poor show against Jamshedpur FC

The Spanish coach suggested that Mumbai City have not played in the style he wants in the last few matches...

Mumbai City succumbed to their third defeat in five matches, going down 0-2 to Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Saturday.

The loss further widened the gap between the Islanders and league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan to five points and reduced their chances of getting the AFC Champions League slot.

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera cut a disappointed figure after the game and mentioned that his team have not played the style he wanted to see in the recent few matches.

"In the most important part of the season, we are losing games. We need to analyse the situation first as a coach. For me, today's game was different from the last games. Against Bengaluru, we created chances and played very well but today is the worst game we have played so far and we deserved the defeat. We are not playing in our style of play. We are strong with the ball. But in the first half, we did not make even 10 passes. It is difficult for us. We were playing against a very good team. They did a very good job," said an exasperated Lobera.

He further added that the team needs to go back to their natural playing style as soon as possible but did not agree that they have become predictable.

"In the first 10 matches, we won eight and drew once and lost just once. At that time also teams knew about our style of play. I think we need to improve in our style of play during certain situations in the game. We want to win games very quickly and want to arrive at the opponent's goal very quickly and we need to play more passes. I know that the situation now is not easy. But I don't think the problem is other teams are reading our style," opined the Spanish coach.

Nigerian forward Bartholomew Ogebche has started only six games under Lobera. The Mumbai manager, though, felt that he has shuffled well between Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre and claimed that it is not possible to play two strikers at the same time for 90 minutes.

"(Bartholomew) Ogbeche is a good professional and a good person. He is working with a lot of motivation but I as a coach need to decide. I decide to play with one striker and sometimes I play Ogbeche and sometimes Adam. Obviously, Adam has been our protagonist for long now but I believe in Ogbeche. We need to think about the situation with Boumous (who is banned) because it is difficult. It is possible for them to play together but only in some patches of the game."

The former Las Palmans coach conceded that topping the league stage is no more in their hands but he will keep the faith until the fat lady sings.

"I always believe till the end but now the situation has changed. We depend on them and we need to keep an eye on the result on Monday. It is a difficult situation because so far it depended on us. If ATK Mohun Bagan don't win their next game, then we still have a chance," said Lobera.