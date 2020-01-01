Mulaudzi & Ramalepe debut for Dinamo-BSUPC as Simpore's brace seals Cup final date with Minsk

The South Africans made a fine start in their new team as their side progressed to the final in style thanks to the Burkinabe's brace on Wednesday

Rhoda Mulaudzi and Lebohang Ramalepe made their debuts for Dinamo-BSUPC as Salimata Simpore's brace ensured a 7-2 semi-final victory over Bobruichanka despite Macklins Chinonaire's effort.

Mulaudzi and Ramalepe joined Dinamo from South African sides Polokwane FC and Ladies on Friday and were handed their first appearances against Bobruichanka on Wednesday.

Following up on her strike in Dinamo's 5-1 first-leg win, Simpore continued from where she left off as she hit a double to seal Yuri Ivanovich's team a place in the final with a 12-3 aggregate win.

On the other hand, striker Chinonaire, who grabbed the consolation in Bobruichanka's first-leg defeat at Dinamo, found the net once again but could not help them to upset their foes.

Despite holding a four-goal first-leg lead, the hosts maintained their verve as Anastasia Shlapakova set up Anastasia Shuppo to hand them an early lead after just six minutes in the encounter.

Yuliya Slesarchik played a fine pass through to Simpore for the latter to find the net, doubling the lead for Dinamo four minutes later but Buzinova Elena pulled one back for Bobruichanka in the 14th minute.

Two minutes from the half-time break, opening goalscorer Shuppo teed up the Burkinabe star to grab her brace and third for Dinamo.

A minute after the restart, Anastasia Popova netted the fourth for the hosts before Anastasiya Linnik scored the fifth in the 61st minute.

Linnk went on to assist Darya Stezhko for the sixth seven minutes later before Karina Olkhovik's goal off Popova's pass wrapped up the huge back-to-back wins despite Chinonaire's late strike for the visitors.

Simpore, who was in action for 56 minutes of the match, has now scored seven goals in four games of the competition, and 17 goals in 11 appearances for Dinamo this season.

Debutant Banyana defender Ramalepe lasted the duration as compatriot Mulaudzi replaced Simpore in the 56th minute, while Claudia Dabda featured for the first 45 minutes of the match.

On the other hand, Nigeria's Chinonaire featured from the start to the finish for Bobruichanka but could not save them from defeat.

The victory at Dynama-Juni Stadium means Dinamo have won all 16 matches in all competitions this season and will face holders Minsk, who edged Neman 2-0 on aggregate, in the final.

They will seek to continue the run against Neman in their next league outing on Saturday, while Bobruichanka will aim to bounce back from their semi-final elimination at Zorka-BDU two days later.