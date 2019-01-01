MU-15 Tournament: India manage a 2-2 draw with Slovenia

Bibiano Fernandes' boys signed off from the MU-U15 Tournament with an exciting 2-2 draw against Slovenia...

U-15 side ended their campaign in the MU-U15 Tournament with a 2-2 draw against Slovenia on Tuesday in Palmanova, . Striker Sridarth scored a brace to seal a point for the colts.

Bibiano Fernandes’ boys took the lead in the ninth minute of the game thanks to Sridarth’s strike. But the Slovenian boys equalised soon in the 20th minute when Enej Marsetic scored from the left flank.

India created quite a few chances in the first half itself but failed to score a second goal as both the team headed into halftime with a 1-1 scoreline.

Slovenia looked desperate for a second goal and attacked in numbers. Their efforts reaped benefits in the 51st minute as they took the lead.

Just when it seemed that the Indian youngsters were staring at a third straight defeat, Sridarth turned up once again and scored the equaliser with a header in the dying moments of the match to seal a point in their final match of the tournament.

It was a learning process for Bibiano’s side who finally managed to yield a result after a 3-0 and 3-1 defeat against USA and in their first and second match respectively.

India starting XI: Ayush Deshwal (GK), Ranjan Soren, Abdul Hannan, Halen N, Ashu, Amosa Lalnundanga, Eric Lalsangzuala (C), Himanshu Jangra, Ratanbi Singh, Aula Siba, Sridarth