Moyes cried when he lost Man Utd job & says they've hardly progressed in five years

The Scot was sacked from his position as Red Devils boss back in 2014 and has questioned how much progress has been made since

David Moyes has revealed that the last time he cried was when he lost his job at and he thinks the club has shown little sign of progress since he was sacked in April 2014.

Moyes replaced Sir Alex Ferguson after the latter retired at the end of the title-winning campaign of 2012-13, but the former boss lasted barely 10 months at Old Trafford as he failed to win a major trophy or secure qualification.

United have struggled to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League in the five years since, though, with Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho both dismissed despite delivering three cup triumphs between them.

Significant money has been spent on the playing squad since Moyes's exit, yet they sit 27 points behind league leaders with two games left of 2018-19 and are unlikely to finish in the top four.

And Moyes, who revealed he last cried when he was sacked as manager of United, does not think the club has made many strides forward since he left.

"I feel that since I took over to where they are just now, I don't think there's an awful lot of difference," Moyes told talkSPORT.

4 - Manchester United haven’t won any of their last four games across all competitions (D1 L3) – they haven’t had a longer winless run since December 2015 (eight games). Stalled. #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/ypJiQjXLYk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2019

"When I took over it was needing a change and needing a turnaround of players, and that was all going to take time.

"I feel like in the four years or so since I was managing there, it's probably not moved on much more. It's quite similar - they're still saying there needs to be changes and has to be things done.

"That time since I left hasn't been used awfully well."

United's 1-1 draw with last Sunday leaves them three points behind Maurizio Sarri's side, who sit fourth and have a much better goal difference.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men realistically need to beat and and hope for favours elsewhere if they are to end the season in the top four.

After a hugely impressive start to life at Old Trafford after being appointed interim boss, Solskjaer, now in the full-time role, has seen his side win just one of their last seven matches in all competitions.

As well as their top-four hopes hanging by a thread, United were also emphatically dumped out of the Champions League by , while a 2-1 loss to saw them exit the at the quarter-final stage.