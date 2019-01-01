Moussa Djenepo: Southampton hero to miss Bournemouth clash

A muscular injury has ruled the Mali international out of Friday night's league fixture at St Mary's Stadium

boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed Moussa Djenepo's absence from their Premier League outing against Bournemouth on Friday.

Last Saturday, Djenepo was the hero for Saints when he scored the match-winning goal in their 1-0 win over .

Following his permanent switch from Standard Liege in June, the 21-year-old has settled in well on the south coast with two goals in three Premier League matches so far.

Ahead of the Cherries' visit to St Mary's, Hasenhuttl revealed Djenepo's struggle with a muscular problem and welcomed the return of Nathan Redmond after recovering from an ankle injury.

"Nathan could train this week with the team. This is a good message how far he is and if he really can play tomorrow I haven’t decided so far but it’s good he’s back because Moussa is out. He cannot play,” Hasenhuttl said in a press conference, per Daily Echo.

“After a few sessions this week he felt a little bit more his muscles so we don’t want to take this risk so we leave him out tomorrow.

“I don’t know if I can grab Nathan for the position. I haven’t decided so far.”

On the nature of Djenepo’s injury, the Austrian tactician added: “It’s the same muscle. At the beginning of the week, he was ok and yesterday felt it a little bit more so we gave him a little break.”