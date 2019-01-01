Mousa Sissoko; key to Spurs' hopes in Amsterdam

Moussa Sissoko proved to be the game changer when he was introduced in Spurs' first-leg tie against Ajax

Mauricio Pochettino may have regretted not starting Moussa Sissoko in his team's first-leg defeat to Amsterdam but it was understandable given how Sissoko had only returned from an injury, and the Argentine did not want to risk losing him for the all-important second leg tie in Amsterdam.

However even Pochettino's preparations could not escape fate, as a Jan Vertonghen injury forced Pochettino to bring on his star midfielder and what an impact the Frenchman made as he allowed Spurs to get a grip on a game that was starting to escape their grasp. Before Sissoko's entry, Ajax's midfielders especially were allowed to run ragged all over the North London side, however, Sissoko's introduction nullified that threat to a great extent.

His dynamic style of play and willingness to snap into tackles allowed Spurs to disrupt Ajax's fluid brand of football and caused the Amsterdam side to defend deep especially in the second half, where Spurs started to assert their dominance in the tie. The unflappable Frenki De Jong in particular notably had his feathers ruffled by Sissoko as the Frenchman's harrying of the Dutch international, made him lose possession and did not make him look so Johan Cruyff-like.

While Spurs may not have netted an equalizer, they are still in the tie and with the return of Son Heung-min, they will have added firepower and a clinical edge to their play but Sissoko will have to start. This is a no-brainer given his performance in the first leg and the manner in which he startled Erik Ten Hag's men. Should the former repeat his performance in the first leg and Son delivers as he has done in recent times, don't be shocked to see Spurs contesting the final in Madrid.