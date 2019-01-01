Mourinho rules out return to management at Benfica following Man Utd sacking

The Portuguese has no intention of heading back to his homeland just yet, but his options are being kept open as he waits on enticing coaching offers

Jose Mourinho has ruled out a return to management at Benfica, with the Portuguese not intending to head back to his homeland after being dismissed by Manchester United.

The Red Devils informed the 55-year-old that his services were no longer required at Old Trafford on December 18.

Despite enduring a testing spell with United, which started positively enough as three trophies were secured in his debut campaign, Mourinho remains one of the best in the business.

His record speaks for itself and various landing spots have been mooted for him since he became available on the open coaching market.

It was suggested that a man whose very first managerial role came at Benfica could head back to his roots, but Mourinho insists that will not be the case.

He has told Correio da Manha TV: “I do not like feeding news stories, but I have no intention of working in Portugal.

“The best way to respect a great club [Benfica] and a great president is to say that I was not approached.”

