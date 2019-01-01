Mourinho keen to 'do a Mauricio' & make Spurs his last job in England

Tottenham have handed the Portuguese a three-and-a-half-year contract and he would like to stay longer before bidding farewell to the Premier League

Jose Mourinho knows is probably his last major club job in English football and would love to emulate the length of Mauricio Pochettino's stay in north London.

Spurs sacked Pochettino after five-and-a-half years at the helm on Tuesday, moving swiftly to secure former , and boss Mourinho as his replacement.

The 56-year-old has penned terms until the end of the 2022-23 season and spoke glowingly of the squad, facilities and wider project he has inherited in north London when facing the media for the first time in his new role.

As such, he has designs on staying in charge even longer and matching Pochettino's longevity.

"I would love to stay many years," he said. "When I say many years, I know realistically how football is.

"If I could do a Mauricio, five-and-a-half years, it would be amazing."

A three-time Premier League winner across two spells at Chelsea, Mourinho suggested he has 10 years left in the game when pondering his long-term future.

That means, if all goes to plan at Spurs, this job will conclude his time in a division with which he will be forever associated.

Other potential stops sketched out for his final years could be boyhood club Vitoria Setubal back in and his national team,

"So, I'm 56, 61 [after five years at Tottenham]," he added.

"Ten more years – Vitoria Setubal, Portugal. It's maybe the last [job in ], yeah."

The immediate item on the agenda for Mourinho is a trip to face old foe Manuel Pellegrini and a West Ham side enduring a similarly underwhelming campaign to Spurs.

Tottenham are winless in the Premier League since the end of September, with a return of three draws from their past five matches.

They lie 14th – two places and a point better off than West Ham, who last won six games ago at home to Mourinho's old employers from Old Trafford.

Article continues below

The new Spurs boss will be hoping to get off to a winning start, but has already stated that he expects to make more mistakes after learning to be more “humble”.

Mourinho said at his first press conference: “I am humble. I am humble enough to analyse my career, and the problems.

“You never lose your DNA. You are what you are - for the good things and the bad things. I know in my career that I’ve made mistakes. I'm not going to make the same mistakes. I'll make new mistakes.”