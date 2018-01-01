Mourinho in Champions League: Manchester United manager's titles, finals & win record

The Portuguese boss faces the impossible task of dismantling PSG in the last 16, but how has he fared in the history of the competition?

With Manchester United having a last 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain awaiting them in the knockout rounds of the Champions League, the general consensus is that Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani will prove too much for Jose Mourinho's deflated team.

The Red Devils weren't handed the kindest of draws this year, having been pitted in a group with Juventus and Valencia, and faith in Mourinho's side isn't riding high – especially as they failed to progress past the last 16 stage last season after being defeated by Sevilla.

So just how has Mourinho fared in the Champions League in the past, what is his record in Europe like and what is his win record? Goal takes a look.

How many Champions League titles has Mourinho won?

Mourinho first won the Champions League during the 2003-04 season at Porto, when he was relatively new to his managerial career and in just his second season with the Portuguese side.

His Porto side of the 2003-04 season tasted defeat just once, to Real Madrid in the group phase, and eliminated the likes of Lyon, Manchester United and Deportivo de La Coruna in the following knockout rounds.

A 3-0 win over Monaco in the final in Germany catapulted Mourinho to major success, and he moved to Chelsea the following season.

Then, in May 2010, the Portuguese boss became the first manager in history to win the Champions League title with two different clubs when he led Inter to the honour in his second season with the club.

Mourinho's Inter knocked out Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate during the semi-final stage of the competition despite losing 1-0 at the Camp Nou in a memorable match, and he led the Italian side to their first Champions League honour in 38 years.

He was involved in a scuffle after the clash with Barcelona, however, and was accused of excessive celebration when Inter advanced to the final – running up and down the touchline like a madman – and defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in the final. In doing so, Inter became the first Italian side to complete the treble of the Serie A, Champions League and Coppa Italia.

How many Champions League finals has Mourinho reached?

Mourinho has reached the Champions League final twice in his career. In both instances he won the competition with Porto and then Inter.

He has not progressed past the last 16 of the European competition since the 2013-14 season when he guided Chelsea to the semi-finals of the Champions League (he had achieved a semi-final finish in his three previous campaigns as well).

In the lead-up of Inter facing Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2010, Mourinho became the first manager in history to take three different teams to the semi-finals of the competition (though the record was equalled by then-Munich manager Louis van Gaal just a day later) when Inter beat CSKA Moscow 0-1 in the quarter-final.

Mourinho had completed the feat in charge of Porto, Chelsea and Inter, and has, in total, reached the semi-final stage of the Champions League on six occasions.

The Portuguese boss succumbed to semi-final defeats at the hands of former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez on two occasions, during the 2004-05 season (where Liverpool eventually won the Champions League) and then again in 2006-07.

In the 2004-05 season, a controversial "ghost goal" scored by Luis Garcia at Anfield for Liverpool eliminated Chelsea in the semi-final stage, with Mourinho insistent to this day that the goal never crossed the line.

Liverpool eliminated Chelsea once again in the semi-finals through penalties in the 2006-07 season following a 1-1 draw.

You can view Mourinho's complete record in the Champions League below.

Season Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Result 18/19 Manchester United 6 3 1 2 Last 16 17/18 Manchester United 8 5 1 2 Last 16 15/16 Chelsea* 6 4 1 1 Last 16 14/15 Chelsea 8 4 4 0 Last 16 13/14 Chelsea 12 6 2 4 Semi-finals 12/13 Real Madrid 12 6 3 3 Semi-finals 11/12 Real Madrid 12 9 1 2 Semi-finals 10/11 Real Madrid 12 8 3 1 Semi-finals 09/10 Inter 13 8 3 2 Winner 08/09 Inter 8 2 3 3 Last 16 07/08 Chelsea* 1 0 1 0 N/A 06/07 Chelsea 12 7 3 2 Semi-finals 05/06 Chelsea 8 3 3 2 Last 16 04/05 Chelsea 12 6 2 4 Semi-finals 03/04 Porto 13 7 5 1 Winner 01/01 Porto 4 1 0 3 Group stage

*Denotes that he did not finish season.

What is Mourinho's win record in the Champions League?

Matches W D L Goals 147 79 36 32 256:130

In 147 Champions League matches, Mourinho has won 79 times, drawn 36 times and lost on 32 occasions, giving him a win-rate of 53.72 per cent.