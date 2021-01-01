Mourinho finds 'common ground' with Alli following PSG's interest in out-of-favour Spurs midfielder

The midfielder's loan move to Parc des Princes was not completed before the end of transfer window, leaving him in north London

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho revealed he has held talks with Dele Alli after the midfielder was a target for Paris Saint-Germain in January.

Alli, who has been sparsely used by Mourinho in the 2020-21 season, emerged as a target at Parc des Princes when former manager Mauricio Pochettino took over from Thomas Tuchel.

A loan switch failed to go through, however, leaving the midfielder in north London until at least the end of this season.

Mourinho last started the England international in the Premier League on the opening day of the campaign, but following talks on Tuesday he believes there are no hard feelings between the pair.

"I had a good conversation with him yesterday, we spoke around this question that you ask me," Mourinho explained to reporters on Wednesday.

"I think we found a very common ground, let's say. It's an important period of the season for the team, and for him also. We need him, we need a good Dele Alli. We are just waiting for him to be back to normality, training with the team.

"It's not just Dele. It's Dele, [Harry] Kane, Gio Le Celso. Without all three we miss some creation, some magic around the attacking areas.

"We need him back and I made that very sure to him.

"A conversation doesn't make miracles, it doesn't put a player in good form. But I believe the conversation was maybe the extra motivation he needed to be back as soon as possible and become available for the team."

Spurs are back in action on Thursday at home to Chelsea, where they will look to recover their best form after suffering back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Brighton.

They will have to do without the injured Harry Kane, but Mourinho is confident his star striker will make a rapid return.

"He is happy with the progress; of course we are happy too," he added.

Article continues below

"I think it is not a very optimistic thing to say that next week he should be playing. It will just be a consequence of his good evolution.

"We are happy. We were a bit scared when everything happened but now we are much more positive.

"Next week we play Everton in midweek and Manchester City at the weekend. I believe for one of these matches he should be back."