Bale 'very happy, very committed' at Spurs as he approaches injury return, says Mourinho

The winger is battling a knee problem that has delayed his return to the field after rejoining the club from Real Madrid on loan earlier this month

Jose Mourinho says Gareth Bale is "very happy" at Spurs as he continues his recovery from injury after joining the club on loan earlier this month.

Bale made his return to Spurs on September 18, rejoining his former club on loan from . The move sees him return to the team where he thrived from 2007 to 2013 before making his big money move to .

While he was able to win plenty of trophies in Spain, Bale was often depicted as an outside figure in the Madrid dressing room and, throughout last season, he was frequently left out of Zinedine Zidane's XI.

More teams

A return to Spurs has been seen by many as a chance for the star to rediscover the Bale of old, although that will have to wait until he is fully fit and ready to play.

The winger is currently dealing with a knee injury suffered during the last international break and, when offering an update on the club's injured list, Mourinho revealed that Bale's rehabilitation is going well.

He also offered updates on the status of Heung-min Son, who he says is closer to full fitness than Bale is currently.

"Sonny, of course, is not playing tomorrow. He is a doubt for Sunday, I would say a big doubt, but I don't want to say that he is not going to play because maybe he does it and my position is not good," Mourinho said.

Article continues below

"Bale cannot play tomorrow or on the weekend, that I can confirm. He's working hard, very committed, very professional, very happy, but not yet for tomorrow or for the weekend.

"I believe that the two weeks of the international break can be important weeks to his last phase of recovery and fitness problems, hopefully, to play when we're back the weekend after the national teams. We'll see if it is possible to arrive there. From yesterday, its just fatigue, no injured players, no."

Spurs are fresh off a win over in the , having taken down their London rivals in a penalty shootout. They will host Maccabi Haifa on Thursday in the before visiting Mourinho's former club this weekend in their return to Premier League action.