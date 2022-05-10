Mourinho doubts Arsenal-linked Abraham wants transfer but admits Roma striker can make move happen

Roma boss Jose Mourinho admits that Tammy Abraham merely needs to “click his fingers” in order to make a Premier League transfer happen but, amid talk of interest from Arsenal in the England international, he doubts a move will be made in 2022.

A talented 24-year-old striker took the brave decision to leave a comfort zone at Chelsea last summer and take on a new challenge with Serie A heavyweights at Stadio Olimpico.

After registering 25 goals in the current campaign, there have been suggestions that efforts could be made in the next window to return him to his homeland – with Mikel Arteta said to be in the market for a new No.9 at Emirates Stadium.

Abraham joined Roma for a fee of around £34 million ($42m), but it would likely cost considerably more to lure him back to English football.

With that in mind, and with a Stamford Bridge academy graduate enjoying his time in Italy, Mourinho has told Sky Sports of the speculation surrounding the forward’s future: “I don’t think it’s an easy decision for a young, local player to leave his club, to leave his house, his city, his country, to leave the Premier League – which of course is a competition that, when a player is in it, it’s hard to leave.

“He made that option and I think he made it by trust in me, and I think in this moment, if he wants to go back to England – I don’t think he wants now – but if he wants to go back to England he just needs to click his fingers.

“I’m so happy for him, back to the national team, loved in Rome. I don’t want to say he’s proven everybody wrong, because I think everyone knows that he’s a good player.

“And I think also with [Chris] Smalling and [Fikayo] Tomori showing the English boys that there is life outside the Premier League and in Italy there is a life that makes them even better players than they are.”

While offering no indication that he will be pushing for a move away from Roma any time soon, Abraham has left a door open to potential suitors by admitting that a return to his roots in London does hold obvious appeal.

He has told talkSPORT: “When I see reports linking me with other clubs it makes me feel good, it makes you feel like you’re doing something right. It’s a nice feeling seeing your name all over newspapers.

“For me it’s about focusing on doing my business here. I can keep getting linked with many clubs but who knows what the future holds?

“Of course I grew up in England, I’m a London boy. So maybe one day I’ll be back in the Premier League to make noise there.

“For me right now it’s about focusing on Rome, on doing the best I can and hopefully winning these guys a trophy which they haven’t done in many years.”

Abraham has helped Roma into sixth spot in the Serie A table, while Mourinho’s men are also readying themselves for a Europa Conference League final clash with Feyenoord on May 25.

