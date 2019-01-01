Mourinho ‘annihilated’ Man Utd, leaving Solskjaer with ‘a house without a roof’ – Parker

The former Red Devils full-back sees little point in making another managerial change, arguing the man currently in charge at Old Trafford needs time

Jose Mourinho “annihilated” before leaving Old Trafford, says Paul Parker, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer inheriting “a house without a roof”.

A serious rebuilding project has been taken on by the current man at the Red Devils’ wheel.

Solskjaer has been eager to point out as much, with the general consensus being that he is going to need time and money to fix the faults of the past.

There is, however, no guarantee that patience will be shown, with questions already been asked of a coach who is struggling to generate positive performances and results.

Parker believes another change in the dugout would be the wrong call, with Solskjaer having been handed a thankless task.

The former United defender told Eurosport: “I'm not saying that you can't get rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, or that you should.

“You can change him, then someone will come in and people who don't really understand the game will expect things to change for the better. But it will be the same tools in the box.

“The best-case scenario is that the players' mindset will change a little bit and the new man has a hell of a start.

“He might get an extra mile out of them in the game because they want to do something for someone else - but then we'll soon be back to square one. We've already seen it happen with Solskjaer.

“I said the club should sack Jose Mourinho because he annihilated a lot of the players in the hope that it would motivate some of them to avoid being next.

“That affected the whole club, from the playing staff to the back offices. That was why he had to go. He was destroying a club that is on the verge of being destroyed from above as well. That had to change.

“By contrast, Ole came in and has tried his best to bring everyone back together, which he has done and some of the feel-good factor had come back to the club.

Article continues below

“But it will make no difference at all what they do with Ole because Manchester United is like a house without a roof.

“The people in charge are not looking after the roof properly, and now it's getting a bit windy so the house is starting to wobble. And when the house wobbles, it affects the very foundations.”

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is another of those under serious pressure at Old Trafford, but it will be Solskjaer who pays the ultimate price if United fail to dig themselves out of their current rut.