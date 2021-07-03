Mount thrilled to move past 'frustrating' Covid isolation as England advance to Euro 2020 'lions den'

The attacking midfielder was forced to miss two matches before re-entering the line-up on Saturday against Ukraine

Mason Mount has admitted his Covid-19 isolation after close contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour was "frustrating" but said he is thrilled to be back with England as the squad moves on to the "lions den" of the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Mount and team-mate Ben Chilwell were held out of the final group stage match vs the Czech Republic as well as the last-16 bout with Germany.

The attacking midfielder recorded an assist in his return to the starting XI on Saturday in England's 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine.

What has been said?

“[The isolation] has been frustrating obviously, for me and Chilly," Mount said. "We had to stay strong and look at the bigger picture. We stayed strong and worked hard every day.

"We were in the meetings only virtually. We were involved and had all the information for the games. It was important to understand what the boys have been doing.”

The Chelsea star then looked ahead to England's semi-final date with Denmark at Wembley.

"It’s going to be a special day with a few more fans there to create that atmosphere," he said. "You’re in the lions den and you have to come and really perform."

Henderson breaks goal drought

Jordan Henderson overcame his own type of frustration on Saturday, finally netting his first England goal after having one ruled out by VAR earlier in the tournament.

"It's about time [for me to score] to be honest!" Henderson told BBC. "It's been a long time coming. Thankfully I managed to get on the scoresheet. I'm just delighted for the lads because the performance was fantastic.

"I always try to contribute how I can and concentrate on my job on the pitch. That's all I can concentrate on, but of course, I would have liked to have scored more goals. But I can't complain, I'm here, I've contributed and got on the scoresheet which is nice."

