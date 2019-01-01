Tau is the best player I have ever coached - Mosimane

The former Sundowns forward is enjoying Uefa Champions League football with Club Brugge

coach Pitso Mosimane has described Percy Tau as a “monster” and saying the striker is best player he has ever coached.

Tau is on a season-long loan at Belgian First Division A side from Premier League outfit and Hove Albion.

Playing in the Uefa with Brugge has seen the 25-year-old’s stock rise further.

He was substituted in injury time when Club Brugge claimed a 2-2 draw with at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

“The boy is a monster‚ I have never coached a player like that‚” Mosimane was quoted as saying by TimesLive.

Article continues below

“I thought Keagan Dolly was a monster but Percy is a monster. These boys put their heads down‚ put a shift every match and they are disciplined. They are not the types who miss training sessions and all that.

“You know that when you start missing training sessions and you are drinking at Sundowns we take you out. We don’t have time for people like that.”

Tau now switches attention to the national team and is expected to lead ’s attack when they face Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge on October 13.