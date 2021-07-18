‘Mosimane is a GOAT!’ – Bolo praises Al Ahly coach after win vs Kaizer Chiefs

The ex-K’Ogalo official believes the South African has achieved a lot in recent years and deserves to be recognised as the best

Sally Bolo believes Pitso Mosimane is the best coach in African football after guiding Al Ahly to their second straight Caf Champions League title against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Red Devils successfully retained the crown after securing a 3-0 victory over Amakoshi in the final at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco.

Al Ahly were forced to wait until the second half to seal the title, with goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha, and Amr El Solia inspiring them to a well-deserved win over their South African opponents, who were reduced to 10 men after Happy Mashiane was sent off in the 45th minute.

The former Gor Mahia official has described the South African coach as the greatest of all time in African football after his latest success, and also maintained Al Ahly were the best team and deserved to be crowned the champions.

"In Al Ahly's history, Pitso [Mosimane] is a GOAT! He’s won the Champions League twice in a row, congratulations to him, he is the best in Africa,” Bolo told Goal on Sunday.

“For the tenth time, Al Ahly have won the Champions League, and it is highly merited, they deserved it.

“Mosimane is the first and only coach from Sub-Saharan Africa to lead teams to three Champions League finals and win all three, that’s Sundown and Al Ahly

“In the three Champions League finals he has reached, he has a perfect record. So Ahly has it all: experience, great players, and a great coach. They're simply better in Africa.

“This season, Al Ahly was the better team, losing only one game by a little margin, and they were outstanding yesterday [Saturday].”

On whether the red card to Mashiane affected Chiefs’ game plan, Bolo said: “That red card was unfortunate, and it had a psychological impact on Chiefs players, but Al Ahly would have won the final regardless of the red card because they were tactically superior to Chiefs.”

Amakhosi, who were making their maiden appearance in the final, perhaps shaded the opening exchanges with Samir Nurkovic, Mashiane, and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo showing good movement in Al Ahly's half, before the red card on the stroke of half-time.

