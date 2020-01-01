Moses supports former club Wigan Athletic with 'significant donation' amid financial challenges

Fans are raising funds to keep the Latics up and running in League One after they entered administration in July

star Victor Moses has made a significant donation to support his former club Athletic amid their financial struggles, the club's supporters body confirmed.

The chairperson of Wigan Athletic Supporters' Club, Caroline Molyneux, confirmed the gesture made by the ex- international who played at the DW Stadium between 2010 and 2012.

The supporters are aiming to raise £750,000 to support the club this season, and they are now within £100,000 of the target after Moses sent some money.

“Wow – what can we say? When Victor got in touch to say he wanted to help by donating such a substantial amount, I just couldn’t believe what I was hearing – it’s such an incredible gesture,” Molyneux said.

“Victor wanted to make the donation and remain anonymous but we simply had to make sure he gets the recognition he deserves.

"Victor’s contribution has taken us past £650,000 and to within £100,000 of our next target of £750,000.

“We are so thankful to Victor for his support. He is an excellent footballer, a true role model and someone we always enjoyed watching at the DW Stadium – he will always be welcome back here, even more so now!”

Wigan were deducted 12 points after going into administration towards the end of the 2019-20 season, which forced them into relegation alongside and Charlton Athletic.

Moses played for the Latics before joining Chelsea in 2012 and he has called for more support to save the future of the 2013 winners.

“Wigan Athletic will always have a special place in my heart,” Moses tweeted.

“I have so many incredible memories from my time there and the people of Wigan and everyone associated with the club have always been so good to me and my family. We must do all we can to protect the future of this great club.”

The former Super Eagles midfielder has returned to Stamford Bridge after spending the second half of last season on loan at Milan.

His future in Frank Lampard’s side is still in doubt having spent the last one-and-a-half years on loan.