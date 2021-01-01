Moses Simon bags assist, Coulibaly scores as Nantes secure victory over Bordeaux

The Nigeria and the Mali internationals made significant contributions for the Canaries against Jean-Louis Gasset’s men

Moses Simon provided an assist while Kalifa Coulibaly scored to help Nantes secure a 3-0 victory over Bordeaux in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.

Simon was handed his 26th league start of the season at Stade de la Beaujoire and delivered an impressive performance in the encounter.

The Nigeria international played a key role as the Canaries secured victory over Brest last time out, scoring a fine strike in the match, and was on hand to help them continue in winning ways against Jean-Louis Gasset’s men.

His teammate and Mali international Coulibaly also made a telling impact in the game, inspiring Nantes’ victory with a well-taken strike.

Antoine Kombouare’s men hit the ground running in the encounter, dominating the opening 30 minutes and soon opened the scoring through Coulibaly in the 19th minute after he was set up by Ludovic Blas.

The Canaries continued dictating the pace of the game, enjoying more possession and Simon set up the Mali international with a fine pass but the attacker missed the target.

Nantes doubled their lead in the 51st minute from the penalty spot through Imran Louza, after Randal Kolo Muani was fouled in the area by Loris Benito.

Congolese Kolo Muani then sealed the victory for the Canaries in the 70th minute after receiving a timely assist from Simon.

Despite the effort from Bordeaux to try and come back into the game, Nantes held on to their lead to secure all three points in the outing.

Simon featured for 82 minutes before he was replaced by Marcus Regis Coco and had 48 touches on the ball.

The Nigeria international has now scored six goals and provided four assists in 30 league games this season, amid other dazzling displays.

Coulibaly featured for 72 minutes before making way for Roli Pereira De Sa while Kolo Muani was on parade for the entirety of the game.

Simon’s compatriot Samuel Kalu was not listed by Bordeaux in the outing while Dennis Appiah played throughout the game.

Despite the victory, the Canaries remain in the relegation zone after gathering 37 points from 36 games.

Simon and Coulibaly will hope to help Nantes continue their impressive form when they take on Dijon in their next league game on May 16.