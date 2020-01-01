Moroccan FA ban stadium attendance over coronavirus fears

A local man travelling from Italy was the North African country’s first confirmed case of coronavirus

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has ordered all matches to be played behind closed doors over fears of coronavirus.

A 39-year-old Morrocan man travelling from was the North African country’s first confirmed case of coronavirus on Monday.

With concerns that the pandemic might rapidly spread, all football matches will now be played without stadium fan attendance, including top-flight league games.

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has decided that all matches, all competitions and categories combined, will be played without fans from today (Wednesday),” FRMF announced on their official website.

“The FRMF calls on the National Professional Football (LNFP), Amateur (LNFA), Diversified (LNFD), Women’s (LNFF) Football Leagues and the regional leagues to implement this decision.

“This decision, taken in coordination with the authorities concerned, is part of the measures aimed at preserving the health and safety of the football family (players, coaches, managers and supporters).”

’s hosting of Central African Republic in a 2021 qualifier later in March could also be affected.