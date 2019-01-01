Morocco duo Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui scoop top Ajax awards

The Morocco internationals played key roles during the 2018-19 season as the Sons of Gods completed a domestic double

Hakim Ziyech has been named ’s Player of the Year and his compatriot Noussair Mazraoui got the Talent of the Year award.

Coach Erik ten Hag made the announcement, on behalf of the supporters, during the end of season ceremony in Amsterdam on Thursday.

Ziyech and Mazraoui helped Ajax end their five-year wait for a league title on Wednesday, and they also played a part in Ajax's Dutch Cup triumph.

Ziyech impressed the world with his outstanding performances for Ajax during the Uefa , inspiring them to the semi-finals where they eventually lost to Hotspur on the away goals rule.

Article continues below

During the 2018-19 season, Ziyech contributed 19 goals and 16 assists in 43 outings across all competitions while Mazraoui provided four goals and an assist in 42 matches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR! 🎩⁰👨‍🎨 H A K I M Z I Y E C H!#nummer34 pic.twitter.com/F7EpYcqKWG — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 16, 2019

Ziyech’s future at the Johan Cruyff Arena remains uncertain with several European clubs including and reported to be targeting a summer move for him.

Next month, the duo are expected to play crucial roles for at the 2019 in .

The Atlas Lions have been drawn in Group D against Namibia, and .