Moreno agrees Villarreal switch following Liverpool release
Villarreal have completed the signing of former Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno on a five-year deal.
The left-back returns to La Liga after spending the last five years at Anfield, where he made 141 appearances and scored three goals before his release at the end of his contract in June.
The 27-year-old has passed his medical with the Spanish club and is set to be presented to the press at 12:30 CEST, after his first training session.
