Morelos wants move to ‘much better, more competitive league’ amid Rangers exit talk

The fiery Colombian frontman has been linked with a move away from Ibrox, with clubs in England and Germany among those said to be keen

Alfredo Morelos has been linked with the likes of Leicester and , and the striker admits he harbours ambitions of playing in a “much better, more competitive league”.

The fiery Colombian frontman is approaching the end of a second season at Ibrox.

Across his time in , he has managed 47 goals and a rate of better than one every other game.

He has also endured his fair share of disciplinary problems, with five red cards collected in the 2018-19 campaign alone.

Those struggles have cost him a place in his country’s squad for the Copa America, but his predatory instincts continue to draw admiring glances from afar.

A summer switch has been mooted and Morelos, despite enjoying his time in Glasgow, is ruling nothing out.

He said in the Herald when quizzed on his future: “There is a lot of speculation about my possible departure, but there is nothing concrete yet.

“I know what there are many interested clubs asking and as soon as there is something official I will be announcing it.

“But I’m committed to Rangers just now. I’ve had a good season and many clubs are interested and hopefully everything will be done in the right way.

“I dream of playing in a much better, more competitive league. I look at the English Premier League and the Spanish League. The leagues in and are very big leagues too and very competitive.

“But I am very happy with what has been a great season with Rangers. I’ve scored a lot of goals and on Sunday I hope to end the season with another goal and be the top scorer in Scotland.

“I am really happy with everything that we have accomplished this year with Rangers. For me, it was an incredible season. I’ve scored nearly 30 goals and I also got an award from my fellow players too. Being recognised by them is one of the best moments of my career.

“Here in Glasgow I lead a very quiet life, the people here have welcomed me in the best way. It is a city with very welcoming people.

“The architecture is striking and there are many castles, it’s very different from and it’s a region with a lot of history. But I always miss my home in Colombia too.”

As things stand, with one outing to come against , Morelos tops the Scottish Premiership scoring charges with 17 efforts to his name – with that return putting him one clear of ’s Sam Cosgrove and two ahead of ’s Odsonne Edouard and ’s David Turnbull.