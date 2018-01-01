More SPL players continue to look beyond Singapore's shores

More Singapore players continue to target move abroad

More SPL (Singapore Premier League) players are looking to ply their trade overseas which can only be regarded as a positive note for Singapore football. This transfer window has seen Shakir Hamzah reunite with Aidil Sharin at Kedah FA after the former signed for the Malaysian side. Shakir will join the likes of Safuwan Baharudin, Faris Ramli and Hariss Harun all of whom are plying their trade across the causeway.

Thailand has also been another popular destination for some of Singapore's players and rightly so as the Thai league is arguably regarded as Asean's top league. Tampines Rovers' Amirul Adli recently completed a trial at Thai League 1 club Chainat Hornbill F.C while Hougang United's Iqbal Hussain also followed suit.

In fact, there is no shortage of Singapore internationals plying their trade in Thailand with the likes of Gabriel Quak, Hassan Sunny and Izwan Mahbud to name a few. Singapore football has been in the doldrums of late but if the trend of players looking to secure overseas moves continues, then the future certainly looks bright

.