More injury worry for Senegal as Khadim Ndiaye suffers double leg break

The 34-year-old faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after damaging his tibia-fibula in the closing stages of Saturday's continental outing

first-choice goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye was stretchered off after suffering a double tibia-fibula fracture in Horoya's 5-0 defeat to .

During the return leg of the Caf quarter-final fixture on Saturday, Ndiaye collided with his teammate Boubacar Samassekou and suffered a horrific leg injury that required an ambulance for him to be rushed to the hospital.

SAD! 😢 Horoya’s Senegalese goalkeeper Khadim N'diaye suffered a compound fracture of the tibia during their CAFCL quarterfinal tie against Wydad Casablanca yesterday.



He could be out of action for six months! Quick recovery. 🙏🏾 #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/SfORFPaqAj — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) April 14, 2019

His injury left the Guinean top-flight outfit with 10 men after using up their substitutes and left Zouheir El Moutaraji to wrap up the emphatic win for the hosts in the 85th minute.

The defeat ended Horoya’s campaign in the elite continental tournament with the shot-stopper set to have a long spell on the sidelines.

Khadim Ndiaye s’est gravement blessé lors du match de son équipe en Ligue des Champions Africaine.



Bon rétablissement Kha 🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZLWG36fJ4r — Senegal Football🇸🇳 (@SenegalFootball) April 13, 2019

His injury comes as a worry for Aliou Cisse ahead of the 2019 where the Teranga Lions have been drawn against , and n Group C.

Ndiaye becomes the latest Senegalese player on the treatment table with Angers captain Cheikh Ndoye already ruled out of the 2018-19 campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

The 34-year-old was a regular fixture for the west Africans at the 2018 Fifa World Cup, playing in all of their three games but he has not been called up to the national team since their disappointing exit from the group stage.

On Sunday, the goalkeeper took to social media to confirm the success of the leg surgery in Rabat which was sponsored by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

"Thank you for all your messages from the heart. It's destiny but there is more in life. I will come back stronger. Thank you Horoya, Wydad Casablanca and Frmf for the support," Ndiaye wrote on Instagram.