Montpellier striker Delort confirms he tested positive for Covid-19

The 28-year-old striker confirmed the diagnosis on social media while assuring he would be back soon

international and star Andy Delort has confirmed he tested positive for Covid-19, after stated earlier on Tuesday they had new positive test results.

Delort announced the diagnosis in a statement on Twitter, saying: “I tested positive for Covid.

“I will come back as soon as possible. I'm fine. Take care of yourself and your loved ones.”

More teams

J’ai été testé positif au Covid.

Je vais revenir au plus vite 🙏 je vais bien.

Prenez soin de vous et de vos proches. #RestezPrudents — Andy Delort (@AndyDelort9) August 19, 2020

The 28-year-old, a regular for his French top-flight side last season, is expected to go into isolation immediately as he hopes to recover in time.

In the wake of the result, Montpellier manager Michel Der Zakarian cancelled Wednesday morning's training, while the club's friendly against Metz on Saturday has been called off.

Tuesday's positive tests saw the French league enforced into deferring the opening match of the 2020-21 season, which had been scheduled to be between Olympique and on Friday.

"In view of the medical results communicated by Marseille on Tuesday, the national Covid commission has indicated to the LFP's Competitions Commission that the virus is circulating within the Marseille club and proposed the postponement of the match,” a statement from Ligue de Football Professionnel read.

"According to the protocol for the organisation of matches, the LFP's Competitions Commission has decided to postpone the match to Wednesday 16 or Thursday 17 September 2020, subject to the evolution of health conditions at Marseille.

"The final date will be determined in agreement with the match broadcaster."

Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas urged support for the players infected by the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, we live this week between certain anxiety and bad news," he told media.

Article continues below

"The pandemic that stubbornly continues to scare and affect so many families have ended up knocking on our door."

"It's the moment to be careful and to support others and at the same time keep hope for the times ahead."

squad will be tested again on Thursday morning, with the results planned to be announced on the same day.