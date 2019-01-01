Montpellier star Andy Delort eager to ‘give everything’ for Algeria

The 27-year-old is keen on playing for the North African country and hopes to make the cut for the Afcon

forward Andy Delort believes he will be happiest if he gets the chance to wear 's jersey at the 2019 (Afcon) in next month.

Three weeks ago, the ex-France youth international revealed his intention to play for the North African country ahead of their 18th appearance on the Afcon stage.

According to several reports, Delort has received his Algerian passport and is available for selection for the Desert Foxes’ campaign in .

Although coach Djamel Belmadi is yet to release his squad list for the biennial tournament billed to start on June 21, Delort reiterated his readiness to represent his motherland.

"My mother is Algerian, my grandfather and my great-grandfather too, I talked to my family and that's when I took it, I chose it and I am proud,” Derlot told RMC Sport.

“The Afcon plugs me in, if I can do it, I'll be the happiest, but if you have to wait, I'll wait.

“I do not have a call to go in. It's up to him to do it, I've done everything I can, all by myself, I've been thinking about it for a while.

“I want to wear the jersey. I know my character and I give everything on the field. If it is for my country, it will be even better.”

The ex- and attacker responded to critics after making his national team decision late.

“Life is complicated, I do not want to go into details, because it does not look... Sometimes you learn things late,” he added.

“It's a personal decision and it's me who decided I did not want to play on both sides. [Now] I want to play for Algeria.”

Delort has been in fine form for Montpellier this season with 14 goals and seven assists in 35 French matches.

His presence could be needed to strengthen Algeria’s attacking force as they gun for their first continental title since 1990.

The Desert Foxes have been placed in Group C against , and .