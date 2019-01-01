Montpellier forward Andy Delort ready to ditch France for Algeria

The 27-year-old sees his international with the Desert Foxes after failing to break into Didier Deschamps’ squad

forward Andy Delort is ready to commit his international allegiance to and start the process of obtaining the nationality of the North African country.

Delort represented at beach football and turned out for the U20 team once, but he is now considering a decision to play for his mother’s home country.

He further proved his desire to switch allegiance to the North African nation by tweeting 'Viva Algeria' with the country's flag on Saturday.

This season, the 27-year-old has contributed 13 goals and seven assists in 31 outings for Montpellier, who are sixth in the table.

L’Equipe reports that Delort is not bothered about his chances of making Djamel Belmadi’s squad for the 2019 in .

Article continues below

Algeria have been drawn against , and in Group C.