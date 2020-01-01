Mohun Bagan match Dempo's record to win fastest I-League title

The Green and Maroons equaled Dempo's record set in 2009-10 I-League season...

won their second title on Tuesday evening with four matches to spare, matching Dempo's record set in the 2009-10 season.

The Goan outfit won the league by defeating Bagan 4-1 in their 22nd match of that season. The league used to be longer as there were 14 participating teams and each team had to play 26 matches.

The Mariners now boast of five national league titles, again only equalled by Dempo.

More teams

There have been a few other instances when the league had been wrapped up before the final matchday.

In 1999-00, it was Mohun Bagan who lifted the National Football League (NFL) with three matches to go defeating JCT 3-1 in their 19th match.

Arch-rivals won the NFL successively under Subash Bhowmick and on both occasions, the Red and Golds did not wait for their final match to finish business. In 2002-03 they became champions with one match to spare whereas, in the next season they were quicker by another game.

have won the I-League twice and the Blues won the domestic championship with one match left to be played in both the editions. The Ashley Westwood led team defeated Dempo 4-2 in their 23rd match in 2013-14, whereas in 2015-16 they trounced Salgaocar.

Kibu Vicuna's men have won dominated the standings for the bulk of the time and now have an unassailable lead of 16 points. East Bengal are currently on the second spot with 23 points but have played a match more than third-placed Punjab FC.

The race for the I-League title has gone down the wire in the last couple of editions but this time things are more interesting at the bottom half of the table with the two North-Eastern outfits, Aizawl and NEROCA, fighting tooth and nail to avoid relegation.