Mohammed Kudus: Ghana star completes injury return in Ajax's draw with PSV

The 20-year-old graced the pitch for the first time since upsetting his meniscus against Liverpool in October

prodigy Mohammed Kudus completed his comeback from injury as a late substitute as and played out a 2-2 draw in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

After three months out, the attacking midfielder joined the fray as an 80th-minute substitute in the matchday 15 fixture at Johan Cruijff Arena.

In the end, an Eran Zahavi double for PSV and goals from Quincy Promes and Antony Santos for Ajax settled the fixture.

On his debut, Kudus was hauled off the pitch after just six minutes after upsetting his meniscus following a challenge with 's Fabinho in their group stage opener in October.

Tests after the match revealed significant damage, prompting Ajax to announce the Ghanaian was set to spend "many months" in the treatment room.

After two months, however, the 20-year-old made a return to training ahead of the club's December league fixture with FC Utrecht.

The Lancers, however, resolved against using the Ghanaian in any of their three games before the Christmas break, instead opting to unleash him in the New Year.

Kudus joined the Dutch giants in a five-year deal from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland last July following a series of fine performances during the 2019-20 season.

He got his Ajax career off to a bright start, delivering three assists and one goal in five competitive outings for the club at the time of his injury.

His return will also be a huge boost for Ghana ahead of the resumption of the 2022 qualifiers in March.

Following a promising scoring debut against in the Afcon qualifiers in November 2019, Kudus was forced to pull out of the Black Stars' two friendly matches against Mali and in last October due to an injury.

He returned to action shortly after the international games, giving Ghana hopes of recalling the midfielder for November's Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan.

The West Africans' hopes were, however, short-lived as the Accra-born picked up another injury against Liverpool.

The Black Stars are set to face South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in their next batch of international assignments in March.