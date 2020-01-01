Mohammed Kudus: Ghana attacker reacts to making Ajax debut

The 20-year-old reflects on his maiden appearance for the Lancers on Tuesday

New signing Mohammed Kudus is delighted to have gotten his new adventure off with 45 minutes of action in a pre-season friendly against Wolfsberger on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian lasted for the duration of the second half as Erik ten Hag's side registered a 2-0 triumph in their first game of a training camp in ahead of the 2020-21 Eredivisie commencement next month.

He joined Ajax on a five-year deal from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland in a transfer reportedly worth about €9 million last month.

"It's good to get back on the pitch. I had some days off and have been preparing to start playing, so it was good to get some minutes for my legs and do what I do best. It was a great feeling to get back with the team," Kudus told Ajax TV after the game.

"It feels really good [to wear the Ajax jersey]. I couldn't wait to start playing with the team and it has happened. I [have] just joined my teammate and [will] used my individual skills to help them do well in the season.

"[What the coach said to me before I went into the game] was more tactical stuff on offensive and defensive [task] on what he expects of me in my role, so that was basically it. And the rest is just use my abilities to help the team.

"[My first days here with the team in Austria] has been good. Nice people, nice teammates, new stuff, still learning and adapting. It's been great so far and I'm looking forward to the season to start. Everyone is helping [me settle] but naturally, I'm closer to the African guys, so [Andre] Onana and Lassina [Traore]. [They tell me to] just be myself and enjoy.

"It's a pre-season so I am hoping to get as much ready as possible for the season, push myself and get ready for the season. I can't wait [for the next season] - more magic [to come]."

Kudus joined Nordsjaelland from 's Right to Dream Academy in 2018. Last season, he made 25 league appearances for the Wild Tigers, starting 22 of the matches, scoring 11 times and assisting one goal.