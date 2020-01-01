Mohammed Kudus: Ajax change mind on fit-again Ghana prodigy

The Dutch giants have made a disclosure about the 20-year-old ahead of Wednesday's league encounter with Willem II Tilburg

Fit-again midfielder Mohammed Kudus will not be in action for Amsterdam in their Dutch Eredivisie clash with Willem II Tilburg on Wednesday.

After a two-month injury lay-off, the 20-year-old resumed training earlier this month, with club manager Erik ten Hag hinting of the possible involvement of the summer signing in the midweek fixture.

The Lancers, though, have had a re-think of plans, dispatching any idea of deploying the Ghanaian amid concerns about a possible long-term effect.

“He does not feel 100 per cent yet. That is why we have decided not to take any risks with him," Ten Hag is quoted as saying by AD on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's tie.

Kudus joined Ajax in a five-year deal in July after impressing for Danish Nordsjaelland. The transfer was reportedly worth €9 million.

On his debut - against - the Ghanaian had a night to forget as he was forced off the pitch after just six minutes, having picked up a meniscus injury after challenging Liverpool's Fabinho for the ball.

“Maybe Kudus, but we’ll see in the next few days how it goes," Ten Hag had said in responding to a question about whether he expected any of Ajax's injury returnees to feature against Willem on Wednesday. The manager was speaking after his club beat ADO Den Haag in Eredivisie action on Sunday.

The youngster has made only four competitive appearances for Ajax so far in all competitions, assisting three goals. He scored his only goal for the club in a 5-1 victory over Heerenveen in the Dutch league in October.

His injury predicaments have also been felt on the international stage as Ghana has had to do without their new kid on the block in their last four matches.

In October, the Right to Dream Academy graduate, who scored on his international debut, missed the Black Stars' double-header of friendlies against Mali and 2022 World Cup hosts and Asian champions .

A month later, he was again absent as the Black Stars took on Sudan in back-to-back games in the 2022 (Afcon) qualifiers.

Ghana lost two and won two of their four matches.