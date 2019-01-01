Mohamed Salah: EFA request explanation from Fifa over forward’s omission

Egypt’s votes were rejected in the Best awards, leading to an inquiry from the North African nation

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has written to Fifa over the apparent rejection of their votes in Monday’s the Best Fifa Football Awards.

All national team coaches and captains, as well as a media representative, were required to send in their top three picks before the deadline on August 19.

The EFA insist they met the deadline and interim coach Shawky Gharib and captain Ahmed Elmohamady voted for the star.

However, neither reflected on the voting breakdown, which has led to the consequent questioning.

Hany Danial, who was the Egyptian media representative, voted for Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Salah in that order.

In the aftermath of the snub, Salah has since removed ‘ ’ from his Twitter profile, as his bio now reads “Footballer for Liverpool”.

On Tuesday, the international posted a tweet with the translation: “Whatever they do to try to change my love for Egypt, they will not succeed."

مهما حاولوا يغيروا حبي ليكي ولناسك مش هيعرفوا❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CgM7w1xKXY — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 24, 2019

’s Lionel Messi claimed the Best Fifa Men’s Player award on Monday, beating Salah’s Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk and ’ Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah, who was third in 2018, dropped a place this year and ended in fourth place. He also missed out on the Fifa FifPro Men’s World XI.