Mohamed Diame open to Newcastle United exit

Although the midfielder is hoping to remain with the Magpies, he is ready to leave if the club fails to meet his demand

The former international joined the Magpies in the summer of 2016 after signing a three-year contract, which expires in June.

This season, the 31-year-old midfielder has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Rafael Benitez’s men, involving 22 starts; three more starts automatically trigger a one-year extension.

And the midfielder, demanding for a two-year contract, is ready to remain with the Magpies but on the condition that they agree to his demand.

"I am happy at Newcastle. It was tough at the beginning but I settled down,” Diame told Chronicle.

"If I can stay I will stay, but if I have to go, I will go. It won't be a problem. They (Newcastle) know I want to stay."

Diame will hope to get a starting role when Newcastle United take on Bournemouth on Saturday.